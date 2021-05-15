BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 620,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,024. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $192,713.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,357.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $192,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,755.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $17,934,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $13,648,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

