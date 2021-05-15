Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $9.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $600.75. 89,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,351. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $606.84 and its 200-day moving average is $592.42. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $425.43 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

