Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of BPTH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.33. 127,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,132. The company has a market cap of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

