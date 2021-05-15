BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 162,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,230. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

