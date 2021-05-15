Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,265.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.