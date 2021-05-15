Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 4,372 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 9.1% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $119,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $234.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $155.35 and a 12 month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

