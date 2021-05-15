Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 183 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.29 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.36. The company has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.