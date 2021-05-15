Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires $2,679,146.88 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 17,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,344 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.80 per share, for a total transaction of $705,075.20.

On Thursday, March 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 275 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $747.36 per share, with a total value of $205,524.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari purchased 284 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $744.45 per share, for a total transaction of $211,423.80.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,888 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $264,320.00.

BH stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $167.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $355.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Biglari by 99.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $574,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biglari by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Biglari by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

