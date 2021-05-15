BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIGC. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

