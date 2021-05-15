BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $85.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

BIGC opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

