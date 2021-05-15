Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.92

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 2,613 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,510,000.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on life science companies in the United States and Israel. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

