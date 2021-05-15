Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $749.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

