Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $749.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.