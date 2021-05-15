BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

