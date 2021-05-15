Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $99.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

