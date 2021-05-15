Better Money Decisions LLC Buys Shares of 99 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $223.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $150.16 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

