Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Up to $39.53

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.53, but opened at $41.18. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 4,188 shares.

BLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

