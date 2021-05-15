Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.
Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).
Sirius Real Estate Company Profile
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.