Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

