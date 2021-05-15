Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.53 ($53.56).

EPA:FP opened at €39.75 ($46.76) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.49. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

