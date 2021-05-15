Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERRFY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ERRFY opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

