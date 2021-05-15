Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNFT. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of BNFT opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $6,250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

