Belt Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Belt has a market cap of $86.16 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $47.75 or 0.00098744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00514314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00232984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005097 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.13 or 0.01158396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.58 or 0.01211033 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

