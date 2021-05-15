BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $32.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

