Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of BDC opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. Belden has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $6,799,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

