Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.96 and its 200 day moving average is $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.