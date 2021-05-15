Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

BRKS opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

