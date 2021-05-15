Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,324 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.36% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $128.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

