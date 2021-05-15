BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBTV. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BBTV stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. BBTV has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

