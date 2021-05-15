Baylin Technologies Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Baylin Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Cormark also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:BYL opened at C$1.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$2.14.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

