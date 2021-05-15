Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BASFY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Basf has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.9124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

