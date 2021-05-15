Barclays Reiterates GBX 300 Price Target for TUI (LON:TUI)

Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on TUI (LON:TUI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TUI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 260.25 ($3.40).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 422.70 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 398.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 400.55. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.