Barclays Reiterates “€73.50” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.72 ($92.61).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €67.80 ($79.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.84.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

