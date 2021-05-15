Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners lowered Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

