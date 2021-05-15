Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners lowered Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

