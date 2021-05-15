Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.82 ($2.68).

BARC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 180.70 ($2.36). The stock had a trading volume of 33,609,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,442,434. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

