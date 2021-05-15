Barclays Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.03.

Airbnb stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. 20,325,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,680. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

