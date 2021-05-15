Bao Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.44 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.15 or 0.00603706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00241469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.01168559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01210299 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.