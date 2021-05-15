Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $7.21. Bankinter shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 5,105 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

