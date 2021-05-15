Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.81

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$118.81 and last traded at C$118.62, with a volume of 1258498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$116.49.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.04.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

