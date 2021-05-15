Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.25% of Bandwidth worth $134,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAND opened at $114.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average is $151.22. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

