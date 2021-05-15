Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.61. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 4,622 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

