B. Riley Trims Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price to $286.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $365.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.29.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.38. Novavax has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 852.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Novavax by 4.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $42,608,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $7,161,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

