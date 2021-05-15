B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Geron in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GERN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $455.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Geron by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Geron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Geron by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 435,807 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Geron by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

