B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a report released on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 119.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

