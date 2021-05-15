Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.13.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of AYRWF opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.83).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.