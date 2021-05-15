Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 25,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,345. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

