Axe Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $760,126.97 and approximately $562.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $775.35 or 0.01549191 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000139 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.