Aventus (AVT) Market Capitalization Hits $4.38 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Aventus has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $269,869.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.25 or 0.01191721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00068702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00115952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

Aventus is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

