Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $448.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,961,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 435,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.