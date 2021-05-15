Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $448.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

