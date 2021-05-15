AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $1,527.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,459.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,258.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.25 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,453.82.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.